Firemen recover body of child swept away in drain

RAWANG: The body of a boy, Muhammad Adam Fahmi Mohd Hizlan, who was swept away by gushing water after falling into a drain in a residential area in Taman Pelangi, Rawang, was found hours later at about 7.45pm yesterday.

Commander of Search and Rescue Operations (SAR) from the Rawang Fire and Rescue Station, Abdul Latif Mat Noor said the body of the six-year-old child was found in the river near the Rawang Toyota car service centre by nearby residents participating in the search.

Earlier, assistant director of operations of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Hafisham Mohd Noor said he received a call regarding the tragic incident at 6.19pm yesterday.

He said two brigades with a strength of 10 members from the Rawang Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the location four minutes later.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Adam’s father, Mohd Hizlan Muhd Azemi, said he and his neighbours were already searching for his son soon as he was informed about the mishap.

“I was at home when told that my child slipped before falling (into the drain). Some of his friends at the scene tried saving him but the torrential water swept Adam into the nearby river,” he told Bernama. - Bernama