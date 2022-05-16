Firemen rescue 60 visitors stranded at waterfall in Melaka

MELAKA: The Jasin Fire and Rescue Department has rescued 60 visitors to the Lama Tiga Budaya waterfall in Asahan after they were trapped by a water surge following heavy rain today.

Its operations commander Mohd Rizuan Suliman said upon receiving an emergency call from one of the visitors at about 1 pm, the department despatched four men in a fire engine to the location in 27 minutes.

“So far, 60 visitors have been taken to safety while another 20 visitors decided to stay put in the waterfall area to continue with their camping activity.

“However, firemen and police have advised them to cut short their camping until the situation is really safe,” he said when contacted here.

He said the rescue team helped bring the victims to safety by crossing a shallow part of a river.

No one was injured in the incident. - Bernama