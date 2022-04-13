Firemen rescue boy locked in SUV in Tg Malim

lPOH: Firemen rescued a 19-month-old boy who was accidentally locked in a sport utility vehicle (SUV) at a petrol station in Bandar Behrang, Tanjung Malim today

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman, in a statement, said the Tanjong Malim Fire and Rescue station received an emergency call for the incident at 8.44 am today.

“Upon arrival at the location, the firemen found that a boy was locked inside a Ford Ranger vehicle with the engine running. The boy’s father was refuelling the vehicle at the time of the incident.

“With the use of special equipment, the firemen were able to pry open the car doors in 15 minutes. The rescue operation ended at 9.11 am,” the spokesman added. — Bernama