JOHOR BARU: Firemen rescued a three-year-old girl who was trapped in her father’s car after she accidentally pressed the door lock at Taman Puteri Wangsa here today.

Johor Jaya Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Kamal Shaari said the victim was stuck inside the car for about 10 minutes during the incident at about 3pm.

He said nine firemen were rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call from the victim’s father, who is in his 20s.

“The incident reportedly happened when the family was about to leave the house, and the child was placed in the front seat with the engine turned on.

“The victim’s father had gone inside the house for a short while and when he returned, the car doors were found locked, and believed to have been locked by the victim herself,“ he said in a statement, here, today.

He said it took the firemen about five minutes to open the door of the Proton Saga-type vehicle using special equipment, and the victim was handed over to the family safe and sound. — Bernama