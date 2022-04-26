Fireworks disposal goes awry, Sentul rocked by explosion (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR: A fireworks disposal exercise at a police store in Sentul near here unexpectedly went up in a blaze of thundering explosions at about 6.30 pm today, in an incident of thick smoke billowing going viral in a video.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the fire and the extinguishing operation being carried out by the Fire and Rescue Department.

According to him, there were casualties in the incident but the kind of injuries sustained could not be ascertained.

The incident spread on social media when several pictures and videos were uploaded showing traffic stopping as road-users gazed at the incident and the sound of fireworks going off was heard in a video lasting three minutes 32 seconds.

Citizens also shared that they felt tremors and heard loud explosions shortly after the fireworks incident. - Bernama

You can watch the video here.