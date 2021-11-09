Firm donates air purifiers to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, Seremban

PETALING JAYA: TROX Malaysia, a manufacturing and industrial consultant organisation, recently tied up with Rotary Club of Seremban and contributed two units of TROX Air Purifiers worth RM32,000 to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban.

This was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiative to support the medical front liners during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

According to TROX, these air purifiers play a positive role at the isolation wards and pharmacy area to provide healthier air by eliminating viruses present.

TROX also pointed out that the unit in the pharmacy is in a public space with a high volume of public footfall and high volumes of individuals waiting for their turn to get their needed medication.

“This way, everyone can experience the working of the TROX Air Purifier,” they said.

TROX head of sales and technical Max Missbichler and finance director Pathmah Sellamuthu demonstrated how the air purifier works to Dr Muhammad Zamri Harun, the deputy director of medicine, Dr Wan Ruzaini Wan Razali, Head of Infection Control Unit and Mastura Abu Hassan Shaari, Chief Nurse Supervisor.

“This official handover ceremony was witnessed by Rotary Club of Seremban president Jegatheeswari Govallen, Incoming Assistant Governor Christina Chai and Past Assistant Governor T. Xavier Saganathan,” TROX said in a statement to the media.