First ASEAN Digital Ministers Meeting and related meetings begin today

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21: The first ASEAN Digital Ministers Meeting (ADGMIN1) and Related Meetings hosted by Malaysia begin here today.

The two-day virtual meeting will be chaired by Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivering his keynote address virtually at 10 am during the opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony, broadcast live, can be viewed through TV1 Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), BernamaTV and ASTRO Awani as well as via RTM’s Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/RadioTelevisyenMalaysia) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjUxj4cyy_F0tVCT8WfmdZQ).

The meeting follows the two day ASEAN Digital Senior Officials Meeting (ADGSOM1), chaired by Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (KKMM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

Themed “ASEAN: A Digitally Connected Community”, the meeting seeks to strengthen cooperation among ASEAN countries towards building digital ecosystems as a pillar in the post-COVID-19 development plan.

ASEAN, founded in 1967, is a regional organisation comprising 10 Southeast Asian countries – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.- Bernama