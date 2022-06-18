First batch of whole chicken stockpile to arrive today: LPP

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Farmers’ Organisation (NAFAS) has started importing whole chickens from poultry producers with the first stockpile of 21 metric tonnes in one container set to arrive today.

Farmers Organisation Board (LPP), in a statement, said the supply was imported from poultry producers that had obtained approval from the Department of Veterinary Services.

“The next chicken supply will be brought into the country on Monday, namely three containers that will be placed in the NAFAS freezer room in Sungai Bakap, Penang,” the statement read.

It added that LPP, through NAFAS and State Farmers’ Organisations (PPN), has been given the main task of implementing the chicken buffer stock programme to stabilise the country’s chicken supply needs.

According to LPP, the programme would be implemented in stages, in collaboration with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) and PPN, especially in terms of cold room facilities usage.

In addition, LPP said that the distribution of chicken would be done through PPN, Area Farmers’ Organisations (PPK) and FAMA networks, while LPP would monitor the implementation of import scheduling by NAFAS.

The Selangor PPN, Johor PPN and Perak PPN have been selected to assist NAFAS in carrying out the programme and other PPNs would also be included based on current needs. - Bernama