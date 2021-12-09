First day of 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia well received

KUALA LUMPUR: The opening day of the 100-Day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia programme at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here was a lively affair with those present going about their activities in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today launched the four-day programme, which is open from 10 am to 10 pm daily until Sunday.

A check by Bernama showed that visitors of all age groups were generally excited and happy to be able to participate in the programme.

“I have learnt more about government agencies and ministries as well as non-governmental organisations. I now have a better idea of the job scope involved and their advantages when I enter the job market later,” said Universiti Teknologi Malaysia student Syabil Hadi.

Universiti Pertahanan Malaysia student Nik Nadia Nabila said she was excited because she learnt many new things from her visit.

Nik Nadia, when visiting the Career Festival kiosk, said she had the opportunity to hold and load a firearm.

“Many things are featured at the Keluarga Malaysia programme,” she told Bernama.

A shopping centre worker, Nur Adila Mohd Yunos, said the response to the first day of the programme was very good.

“Members of the public understand the message of Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia which the government is conveying, which meets the objective of the programme.

“I will continue to support this programme in the future so that I can promote Small and Medium Industry products which are not so well known,” she said.

More than 130 kiosks involving 31 ministries and 102 entrepreneurs were set up for the programme, apart from other attractions like Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival and discounts for summonses from the Road Transport Department and Royal Malaysia Police. — Bernama