First engagement session to review Sosma held today

PUTRAJAYA: The first engagement session regarding improvements to the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012 was held today with non-governmental organisations, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and human rights entities.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Ramkarpal Singh said some of the stakeholders involved in the engagement session were Suara Rakyat Malaysia (SUARAM), Malaysian Centre for Constitutionalism and Human Rights (MCCHR), Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM), Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) and Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF).

“Many views were expressed and discussed for further review,” he said in a statement today.

On Feb 22, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the government did not intend to abolish or review Sosma, which is the detention of individuals without trial and without bail that allegedly violates human rights.

Saifuddin said the security laws that come under the ministry, including Sosma, are still relevant and important to maintain public order and national security.

In addition, he said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) still need the law so that immediate action can be taken to avoid any public anxiety and threats to the country’s sovereignty and the people’s well-being.

Ramkarpal said the next engagement session, to be held soon, would involve the likes of the Ministry of Home Affairs, PDRM, Members of Parliament, Sabah Law Society, Advocates Association of Sarawak, detainees and former detainees under Sosma 2012 and their families. - Bernama