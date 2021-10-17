First horseback archery centre set up in Kelantan

PASIR PUTEH: A horseback archery training centre called Persada Stud Farm has been set up at Jeram Mengaji Agro Resort, Selising here to give people in Kelantan the opportunity to take up the sport.

It is targeting more than 100 participants at the initial stage.

Its manager, Yong Fariza Umar said this was the first such centre established in the state and received encouraging response when it opened yesterday, with the participation of many youths as well as school children.

“It involves basic training and methods of riding and archery,“ she told Bernama when met at the centre today.

Commenting further, she said that a total of 10 horses and an international standard coach were ready to provide training to participants to achieve skills in the sport prior to the competition stage.

The sport has the potential to be developed apart from the centre having a training ground of ​​more than three kilometres and the area also has a mesmerizing atmosphere surrounded by hilly ranges, she said.

She added that the centre also targeted the participation of residents from Besut, Terengganu who are interested in learning horseback archery.

-Bernama