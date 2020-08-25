First Kedah assembly sitting under PN was smooth - MB

ALOR STAR: The first Kedah state legislative assembly sitting to convene under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government after it took over the state’s administration last May, went off without a hitch.

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) said unlike some states where the situation was heated up and tense, the Kedah assembly sitting was peaceful and the opposition was orderly as they carried themselves well.

“I wish to record my thanks to the opposition for their cooperative spirit and carrying out their responsibilities well in this session,“ he told reporters at Wisma Darul Aman here, today.

When asked about the two-day sitting which some had described as too short a period, Muhammad Sanusi said there is not much to be discussed during this session.

“If there are issues that need to be debated, we will consider extending the period. But for this session, there is only the appointment of speakers and senator well as the debate on the motion thanks for the royal address at the start of the session last April.

“We only have two state bills to debate on, that’s all. So there is no need for an extension, perhaps next time if it is necessary,” he said.

The Kedah PN government was formed after receiving the support of 23 state assemblymen namely 15 from PAS, Bersatu (four), Umno (two) and two Independent assemblymen formerly from PKR.

Muhammad Sanusi who is Jeneri state assemblyman was appointed Kedah’s 14th Mentri Besar on May 17. — Bernama