First meeting of technical committee re-looks at MA63

PUTRAJAYA: The first meeting of the Technical Meeting to look into the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) was held yesterday.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong (pix) and Attorney General Tommy Thomas.

In a statement issued today, Liew said the main focus of the committee today was on determining the terms of reference for both the Technical Committee and the Working Committee as well as setting up the Working Committee according to the scope and categories of issues which have been identified.

The meeting also outlines the time frame for the reports to be prepared to be tabled to the Special Cabinet Committee on the MA63,

“Also discussed were the justification, rationalisation and implications connected with the proposal to amend Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution for the review too be held,” he said.

Liew said the meeting would also allocate time to listen to all the matters brought up by representatives of the Sabah and Sarawak state governments which will be discussed in future meetings.

Also present at the meeting today were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Aziz Jamman, Director-General of the Legal Department Datuk Jalil Marzuki, Sabah State Chief Judge Datuk Zaleha Rose Pandin and Sarawak Chief Judge Datuk Talat Mahmood Abd Rashid. — Bernama