First post-Covid Remembrance service to honour fallen

PETALING JAYA: The British High Commission hosted a service of Remembrance at Tugu Negara in Kuala Lumpur today (pix) to recognise and remember the contribution of British, Malaysian, Commonwealth and other international military servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

The service this year was the first since the pandemic started. The annual Remembrance service had to be called off in 2020 due to the necessary restrictions surrounding Covid-19.

During the reduced service, High Commissioners, Ambassadors and Defence Advisers and Attaches from a number of nations stood in respectful silence alongside representatives from the Malaysian Armed Forces and Malaysian Veterans’ Associations.

In his welcome address, the British High Commissioner to Malaysia, Charles Hay said: “This year marks the 76th year since the end of the Second World War. As we remember those who died – you will find in Malaysia alone over 7,000 headstones in 35 separate locations.

“Those who lie beneath them were from the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, India, Nepal and elsewhere. They fought shoulder to shoulder and now lie side by side. Many of them remain unidentified.”

Hay also paid respects to civilians who lost their lives. “We also remember in particular all those involved in, and those who lost their lives in the Malayan Emergency (1948-1960) and the Konfrontasi in the 1960s,” he said.

The service continued with readings by, among others, Captain Antony Stockbridg, the Defence Advisor at the British High Commission.

“Having only commenced my appointment in Malaysia some three months ago, I am humbled to be able to take part in today’s event, my first Remembrance service in Kuala Lumpur. Although scaled down in accordance with Covid SOP, I am glad that we had the opportunity to pay our respects to the servicemen and women who served and fought for our countries. Lest we forget,” Stockbridge said after the service.

After observing two minutes of silence in respect of the fallen heroes, the ceremony ended with the traditional laying of wreaths at the base of the Cenotaph, a solemn tribute to those who gave their lives in the name of peace.