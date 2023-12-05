First Rembau MP dies today

SEREMBAN: First Rembau Member of Parliament Datuk Firdaus Muhammad Rom Harun died today at the age of 73.

His son, Muhammad Faliq Firdaus said Muhammad Rom, who had kidney problems, breathed last at about 12.50 pm at their family home in Taman Paroi Jaya near here.

“My father was strict, but loving, and a leader with the people’s interest at heart. I was with him for the past two or three days, and he seemed fine. My mother died in February last year,” he told Bernama.

Firdaus Muhammad Rom was Rembau MP from 2004-2008. Prior to that, he was Chembong Assemblyman from 1995 to 2004, and was also political secretary to then Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan from 2008 to 2010.

Muhammad Faliq said his father’s remains will be taken to Masjid At-Taqwa, Paroi, at 6 pm today for the funeral prayer, and the burial is after the Maghrib prayer at the Kampung Baru Paroi Islamic Cemetery on Jalan Seremban-Kuala Pilah here. - Bernama