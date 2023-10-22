First set of KLIA aerotrain 90% complete - Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: The first set of the Automated People Mover System or aerotrain at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), which is currently under construction in Wuhu, China, is nearly 90 percent complete, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

He said the first aerotrain set, which consists of three cars and has been improved in design, is expected to be delivered to Malaysia next year.

“The design for the aerotrain is similar to the previous one, with no seating because the aerotrain is meant to connect only two terminals (the main terminal and the satellite terminal) over a relatively short distance.

“....however, there are some additional features in terms of convenience and comfort. There are seats for the elderly, and larger windows in the design to ensure a better and brighter view outside,” he said in a video posted on his Facebook page today.

The video was recorded during his visit to the aerotrain assembly plant, which is a joint effort between Alstom and the China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CCRC).

Meanwhile, Loke expressed hope that Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) can resolve the contract issue so that the aerotrain service at KLIA can be reinstated as soon as possible.

Last August, wholly-owned subsidiary of MAHB, Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd (MA Sepang), terminated the contract with Pestech Technology Sdn Bhd (Pestech) for the supply, design, and installation of the aerotrain at KLIA.

MAHB stated that the termination was due to Pestech’s unsatisfactory performance, which had a significant impact on the project’s progress and posed a risk of delays in completing the project by the specified deadline. - Bernama