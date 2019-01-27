First Sundays monthly to be no vehicle day in Nilai

NILAI: The first Sunday of the week each month will become a No Vehicle Day here effective Feb 3, said Nilai State Assemblyman J. Arul Kumar (pix).

He said for starters to the programme, which would take place from 7am to 9am, Nilai Square here was picked as the first location of its organisation.

‘’This programme is aimed at stressing on the importance of looking after the environment so that we can guarantee good environmental quality which can be passed to the next generation.

‘’If the programme is successful, it will be continued for a longer period of time and involving several other areas in Nilai,’’ he said in his speech at the launching of the No Vehicle Day and Without Polystyrene Container campaigns here today. — Bernama