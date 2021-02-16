First vaccine arriving this Sunday, PM Muhyiddin to get vaccination on Feb 26 (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16: The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in the country this Sunday while the ‘roll out’ for implementation of the National COVID-19 Immunisation begins in phases from Feb 26.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he would receive the vaccine on the first day of the programme implementation, together with the frontliners.

The first phase of the programme, which is until April, will involve the frontliners, followed by the second phase, which is in April until August, for the high-risk groups, he said when launching the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme Handbook today.

The third phase, which is from May this year until February next year, is for those aged 18 and above.

Muhyiddin said implementation of the comprehensive immunisation programme is to ensure herd immunity can be formed in the community in order to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection and finally end the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In short, vaccination is very important for us to protect not only ourselves, but also our loved ones, namely family members, co-workers, neighbours and the whole community.

"This is also the meaning of the slogan of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme that I officially launched today, which is Protect Oneself, Protect Everyone,” he said.

The prime minister said when everybody is protected and the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme is successfully implemented, it will have a positive impact, including enabling the economic and tourism sectors to reopen.

Likewise, he said, visiting and sports activities can be allowed again, but to be conducted in accordance with the new norms.

“This is what I mean when I say that the COVID-19 vaccine is one of our most important ray of hope for us to win the war

against COVID-19.

“Certainly, a new chapter will open with the start of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme at the end of this month,“ he added.

He advised the people not to delay to register for the vaccination and to keep the given appointment for them to be given the first dose and also the second dose.

Meanwhile, Muhyddin said the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme Handbook that was launched today was to provide explanation on the immunisation programme policy.

“This is another step forward in realising the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme, which is the largest vaccination programme to be implemented in the country,” he said, adding that the handbook can be downloaded from the website www.VaksinCovid.gov.my, which was also launched today.- Bernama