First woman constable dies of old age

TELUK INTAN: Sariah Ali, one of the first batch of the national Women Police Constables Squad, died from old age at 85 years at her home in Taman Cecily here this evening.

Her eldest son, Zaidar Kamaruddin, 60, when met by Bernama, said his mother died in her sleep at about 2.20pm and it this was confirmed by the Teluk Intan Hospital.

‘’My mother was healthy as normal and had her breakfast this morning. We realised she had passed away when we tried to wake her up for lunch,‘’ he said.

Prior to this, Bernama had reported about Sariah’s story as one of the 54 people who joined the women’s police squad 63 years ago.

From Parit Kadzi, Muar, Sariah had eight children with husband Kamaruddin Mohd Nordin who died in Mecca in 1983 at age 55 years.

Her remains would be buried at the At-Taqwa Mosque Islamic Cemetery, Jalan Padang Tembak, here at 9am tomorrow. — Bernama