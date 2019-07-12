Fish-bombing: Indonesian consulate cautions fishermen in Tawau

TAWAU: Indonesian fishermen residing in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) have been cautioned against being involved in fish-bombing activities.

Indonesian Consulate Tawau chief Sulistijo Djati Ismojo further issued a reminder that using explosives in fishing was unlawful.

“Such approach will undermine the fishery industry, marine ecosystem and reflect negatively on the state’s tourism sector,“ he told Bernama today.

He urged his countrymen to immediately alert the authorities of any fish-bombing activities at sea.

Yesterday, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah confirmed that the death of two Chinese tourists and a local diving instructor off Pulau Kalapuan, Semporna on July 5 was due to a bomb explosion.

Post mortems were conducted on the three victims at Tawau Hospital. — Bernama