Fish breeder charged with killing 4 in Bentong collision

BENTONG: A fish breeder was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with killing a mother and three children in a road accident, at KM2 of Jalan Lebu-Felda Mempaga, Bentong, last week.

However, no plea was recorded from the accused, Ahmad Fuad Mohd Salleh, 44, from Lipis, after the charges were read out to him before Magistrate Shahrul Ekhsan Hasim, as the case is under the purview of the High Court.

Ahmad Fuad was accused to have caused the death of housewife Raihan Mohamad, 43, and her three children, Ahda Dalili Mohd Nazri, 14, Ahmad Muaz, seven, and Ahda Imtinan, five, at KM2 of Jalan Lebu-Felda Mempaga here, at 2.30 pm on Jan 28.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for a mandatory death sentence, if convicted.

Shahrul Ekhsan set March 16 for re-mention, to obtain the results of the post-mortems of the victims and the chemical report of the accused.

Also in the same court, Ahmad Fuad, pleaded not guilty to two drug-related charges, including possession of 0.75 grams of methamphetamine at 11.45 am on Jan 28 at the same place.

He was charged under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and punishable under Section 12 (3) of the same law, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of five years or both, if convicted.

The accused was also charged with using methamphetamine at 12.05 am on Jan 29, at the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division office, Bentong district police headquarters (IPD) here.

He was charged under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952; punishable under Section 15 (1) read together with Section 38B of the same law, which provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of two years and subject to a surveillance order not exceeding three years.

No bail was allowed for the drug cases as the accused was also charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which is under the purview of the High Court.

Deputy public prosecutor S. Punitha prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Farah Idayu Nusi.

On Jan 28, the media reported a tragic road accident that claimed the lives of four, including three children, after the Toyota Vellfire they were traveling in was hit by a four-wheel-drive vehicle that allegedly did not stop at a red light.

All victims, from Gua Musang, Kelantan, were on the way to Kuala Lumpur to attend the wedding of a family member. They were reported to have died at the scene. — Bernama