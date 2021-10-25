Fish monger, farmer charged with murder

PORT DICKSON: A fish monger and a farmer were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of their mechanic friend.

S. Vickna Raja, 32, and R. Kalaichelvam, 45, nodded after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate V. Vanita. However, no plea was recorded.

The two men were charged with murdering A. Kannan, 44, at a mini market in Linggi here, between 6.30pm last Oct 12 and 8am the following day (Oct 13).

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, and faced the death sentence if found guilty.

The court set Dec 8 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Fathin Nur Athirah Zainudin prosecuted, while lawyer Paul Krishna Raja represented both the accused.

Meanwhile, in the Seremban Sessions Court, Vickna Raja and Kalaichelvam pleaded not guilty to a charge with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by using a dangerous weapon on Kannan’s father, V. Arumugam, 70.

The were charged with committing the offence using a machete at the same place at about 6.30pm last Oct 12.

The charge, framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine, or whipping, upon conviction.

Judge Madihah Harullah set Nov 25 for mention. — Bernama