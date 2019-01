ALOR STAR: The Kedah branch of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) carried out an inspection on a fishball manufacturing company here yesterday after its suspicious operations went viral on social media.

Its director Mohd Fitri Hassan said during the inspection at 1pm, the company which was marketing its products using two brands on social media, was in fact, found to be using only one brand.

He said that the food product weighing one kilogramme per pack had no halal logo and the manufacturer had never received halal certification from any certified Islamic religious authority

“When we checked, there was no logo to indicate that the product was halal,“ said Mohd Fitri.

He said the ministry had taken action against the company in accordance with the Price Control Order (Labelling By Manufacturers, Importers, Producers or Wholesalers) 1980, as the new packages of fish ball products were believed to have no labels of the manufacturer. — Bernama