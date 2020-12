KUALA LUMPUR: A clerical staff of the Perlis Fisheries Department was charged in the Sessions Court here today with failing to explain on the excessive amount of money, totalling RM368,162.98, in his bank account.

Mohd Zainal Murad @ Jusoh, 50, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Rozina Ayob.

The accused, a fisheries assistant at the department’s resource management division, was alleged to have failed to provide satisfactory explanation on the money in the bank account, which is excessive, with regards to his present and past emoluments.

He was charged with committing the offence at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya on Jan 30, 2020.

The charge, framed under Section 36 (3) of the MACC Act 2009, provides for an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the value of the excess, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC, Maziah Mohaide, offered bail at RM10,000 with one surety, however, Mohd Zainal, unrepresented, requested for a lower bail, saying that he had been suspended from work since last February and was fined RM10,000 by a court in Kangar last Nov 26, also for an offence under the MACC Act.

The man, who lives in Kangar, was accompanied by his wife in court today,

Following which, Rozina set bail at RM5,000 with one surety and also ordered the man not to leave the country pending disposal of the case.

She set Jan 7 for mention for submission of documents and for Mohd Zainal to appoint a counsel. — Bernama