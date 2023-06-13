Fisheries Dept increase monitoring to prevent cockle theft

JASIN: The Melaka state government, through the Fisheries Department, will increase monitoring and patrols at the Melaka Cockle Farm in Sebatu waters here to prevent cockle theft in the area.

State Rural Development Agriculture and Food Security Committee deputy chairman Low Chee Leong said they had received a report on cockle theft last month, and although it was considered not serious, they wanted to take precautionary measures as cockles were in high demand.

He also issued a warning to those responsible not to carry on such activities and said that they had reached out to fishermen, asking them to monitor the situation and to report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

The Melaka Cockle Farm project had begun to produce harvests and has the potential of providing good returns to participants, which could boost fishermen’s income and reduce reliance on sea catches, he said after presenting 306 fishermen with incentives totalling RM135,000 at a ceremony in Merlimau here today. - Bernama