Fisheries dept rescues stranded dolphin at Mersing beach

MERSING: A common bottlenose dolphin which was found stranded at Air Papan Beach here this morning has been rescued and released into the water, said Johor Fisheries Department.

Its director Zainudin Abd Wahab said the dolphin was still alive when found but had injuries on its tail, which could be caused by it smashing into rocks or corals due to the rough seas.

He said the dolphin was released back into the water as the injuries were not serious, following the department’s standard operating procedures, adding that all quarters should report incidents of beached endangered species as well as turtles to the department.

“The Johor Fisheries Department is always committed to managing fisheries resources, carrying out law enforcement and is determined to protect fisheries resources in Johor waters,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Mersing Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Captain Nurnajibah Abdullah in a separate statement said the dolphin was found by its officer manning the beach rescue tower who was placing warning flags on the beach.

Nurnajibah said the officer tried to release the stranded animal which weighed between 30 to 35 kilogrammes back into the sea but failed due to high tide and strong waves.

“APM then contacted the Fisheries Office for further action and they released the dolphin in Teluk Buih here,“ she added. - Bernama