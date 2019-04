GEORGE TOWN: A fisherman was charged at the magistrate’s court here today with murdering his lover on March 30.

Ali Ahmad, 55, only nodded that he understood the charge when it was read out to him before Magistrate L. Umma Devi.

No plea was recorded because murder cases have to be remitted to the High Court. Murder is a capital offence and if convicted, the accused will be sent to the gallows,

Ali was charged with murdering Surinder Kaur Bedi Kirpal Singh, 37, by the roadside at Jalan Persiaran Bayan Indah, near here between 10pm and 10pm on March 30. The motive is believed to be jealousy.

The court set may 9 for re-mention pending the post-mortem and chemist’s reports.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohammad Syafiq Nasrullah appeared for the prosecution while the accused unrepresented. — Bernama