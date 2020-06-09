Fisherman detained for alleged drug trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained a man, suspected to be involved in drug trafficking activities, during a raid in Jalan Bagan Tengkorak, Tanjung Karang, Kuala Selangor near here yesterday.

The 46-year-old fisherman, clad in a t-shirt with Superman logo design printed on it, was detained at about 3am by police personnel who were patrolling the area.

General Operations Force 4th Batallion commanding officer Supt Zulafendy Hassan upon inspection, police found a transparent plastic packet containing crystal-like powder, believed to be Syabu weighing about 0.78 g.

“Also found was a packet containing white powder, believed to be heroin weighing 1.61 g.

“The suspect was also believed to have been riding a stolen motorcycle,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Zulafendy said the case was being investigated under Section 12(2) the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 379(A) of the Penal Code. - Bernama