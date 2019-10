BALIK PULAU: A fisherman found a badly decomposed headless body floating near the Teluk Kambi waters off Balik Pulau on Thursday. The police have now decided to go public after failing to identify the body.

According to description, the body is of a fair-skinned male and was found clad only in a pair of black boxer shorts. The corpse is believed to have been lying in the waters for the past one week.

Despite an extensive post mortem by Dr. Goon Hoong Tatt, the police have yet to positively identify the deceased. The body was found without a head, hands and feet, and severed knee down. There were also no internal organs.

To date, the district has yet to receive any missing person’s report, said the southwest district police head Supt V. Anbalagan.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Sungai Pinang community police station head Sjn Abdul Aziz Ishak at 04 8660222 or 04 8668235.