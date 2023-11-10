Fisherman missing after boat capsizes in Perak river

IPOH: A search has been mounted for a fisherman who has gone missing after a boat with three people on board capsized in the Perak River near Bagan Datuk, about 90 km south of here, early today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said members of the public rescued the two other people in the incident in Kampung Pasang Api near Hutan Melintang at about 1 am.

Several fire and rescue personnel rushed to the village after being summoned at 1.12 am, he said in a statement.

He said the search for the fisherman, in his 40s, was resumed at about 9 am after it was temporarily halted in the wee hours of the morning.

The search was being conducted along a stretch of the river from Kampung Pasang Api to Beting Beras Basah, a distance of about five kilometres, he said. -Bernama