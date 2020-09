DUNGUN: The body of a fisherman was found under a fish shed in Kuala Paka here last night.

Dungun district police chief Superintendent Baharudin Abdullah said Ramli Abdul Rahim, 44, was reported to be living alone in the shed and was last seen at about 9 am yesterday around the same area.

“Ramli’s body was found at about 10.50 pm yesterday by six of his friends, and one of them informed the police,“ he said in a statement here today.

Baharudin said the body was taken to the Forensic Unit of Dungun Hospital for further action. -Bernama