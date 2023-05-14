Fisherman to hand over memorandum against PSI to King

BALIK PULAU: Over 4,000 people, including fishermen held a peaceful protest against the Penang South Island (PSI) reclamation project at Pantai Sungai Batu, Teluk Kumbar here.

Penang State Fishermen Association (PenMutiara) chairman Ibrahim Che Ros said they would hand over a memorandum objecting to the project to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to urge him to understand their plight.

“We are currently completing the memorandum and will hand it to the King soon so that he can understand what will happen to us if the PSI project continues.

“We are also planning to hold a protest against the PSI project in Parliament soon and we will hand a second memorandum to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and we really hope he will listen to the voice of the fishermen,” he told reporters after the peaceful protest today.

Meanwhile, The South Penang Fishermen Association chairman Arshad Omar said PenMutiara members were not forced to join the protest as they have to follow the regulations of the association.

Over 80 per cent of 1,500 fishermen showed up at the protest today and allegations that the association could block their living allowance and diesel subsidy were untrue as it was approved by the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia.

The protest began at 10.30 am and ended an hour later without any incident, and was attended by locals, and members of non-governmental organisations (NGO) including Penang Forum, Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM), Lestari Khazanah Alam Pulau Pinang (LEKAS) and the Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP).-Bernama