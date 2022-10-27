Fishermen, aquaculture operators advised to be cautious of monsoon season

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Fisheries Malaysia (DOF) has advised fishermen living in coastal areas to take precautionary measures and follow weather reports or warnings issued by the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) from time to time.

DOF director-general Datuk Mohd Sufian Sulaiman said in line with MetMalaysia’s forecast of continuous heavy rain starting mid November which may bring about floods, being cautious is very important.

“Therefore, I hope fishermen will not ignore the warnings or weather forecast issued by the department, so as to avoid risks that can endanger their livelihood,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Suffian also urged those in the aquaculture business to withold new startup operations during the Northeast Monsoon Season as well as consider selling fish that has grown to the size accepted in the market to avoid losing their ‘commodity’.

He also advised those in the cage-fish breeding business to monitor their farms regularly to avoid losing their ‘prized commodity’ during floods.

Those involved in the business must take pictures of their farm, including the structure, fish storage tanks/ponds as well as their fish breeding system, before, during and after the floods.

“If their farms are affected by floods, they must lodge a police report and submit the report to the nearest Fisheris Department. They must also be well as be equipped with all the relevant safety equipment.

“They too must be alert and continuosly monitor weather reports, warnings and alert notices issued by MetMalaysia or view the department’s website or call their hotline at 1-300-22-1638,” he said.

“DOF hope by preparing early and being prepared to face any eventualities, including floods, the risks of losing property or suffering huge losess can be reduced or avoided,” he said. - Bernama