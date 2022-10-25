Fishermen lodge police report over incident with Singapore Coast Guard

JOHOR BAHRU: Several local fishermen lodged a police report via their representatives today following a verbal altercation with Singapore Coast Guard which went viral on social media last Sunday.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin said his department received the report at 2.30 pm yesterday and further investigations are underway.

Rahmat also advised the public not to make any speculations that could disturb public order.

Earlier, the media reported that a group of 10 local fishermen claimed they were chased away by the Singaporean authorities while setting up shrimp nets in Pasir Laba area, near the Second Link Bridge, Iskandar Puteri, at 5.30 pm Sunday.

Kota Iskandar assemblyman Datuk Pandak Ahmad was reported as saying that he regretted the actions of the Singaporean authorities when the group of fishermen claimed they were chased away with harsh words. - Bernama