Fishermen’s association still against PSR project

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Fishermen’s Association is not seeking compensation but wants the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project to be cancelled, said its chairman, Nazri Ahmad.

He expressed disappointment with the state government for having given the impression that they (fishermen) would not oppose the project if fairly compensated.

“In the long-term, the compensation will not make up for our loss,” he told a media conference, here yesterday.

He said the project would destroy their source of income, hence their livelihood.

He said that Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow had announced that the state government was arranging a special meeting with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to brief him on the project.

“It is our hope that the state government will also involve our association at the meeting,” Nazri said. - Bernama