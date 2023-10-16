Fishermen’s welfare protected through Budget 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The welfare of fishermen in the country continues to be protected and is a priority of the Unity Government through various incentives and assistance provided in the Malaysia MADANI Budget 2024 tabled by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday.

The subsistence allowance of up to RM300 per month and Fishermen’s Catch Incentive of up to RM1,000 per month announced are like a lifeline for the group, especially in the face of the uncertainty of the sea catch.

Johor South Fishermen’s Association chairman Azli Mohd Aziz said the government’s move to channel various forms of subsidies and incentives to fishermen through the budget could help ease their cost of living as well as the cost of maintaining basic equipment such as nets and nets.

“Most of the basic fishing equipment has to be imported from foreign countries, lately the price has been increasing and most of us have to use the monthly allowance to cover the requirements,“ he told Bernama.

A fisherman from Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Temon, Johor Bahru, Tony Dana, 50, said he supported the government’s efforts to maintain subsidies for fishermen, but hoped that the government could increase the rate in line with rising living costs.

He said since 2021, fishermen received a monthly allowance of RM300 compared to RM250 per month in 2020, and the allowance greatly helped them, especially for purchasing and maintaining fishing equipment.

In the budget themed “Economic Reform, Empowering the People”, Anwar also announced that the government would maintain the diesel subsidy at the lowest price of RM1.65 cents per liter for certain classes fishermen with a quota of 840 million litres per year, as well as an allocation of RM10 million to construct and renovate fishermen’s homes that were dilapidated.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Fishermen’s Association chairman Mat Yassim Mohamed said the announcement of the aid and incentives for fishermen proved the government’s concern for fishermen.

“Thank you to the Federal government for the assistance provided equally and not marginalising fishermen, especially in Terengganu, despite the different political ideologies... we greatly appreciate this assistance,“ he said.

Fisherman Mohamad Rizdwan Mohd Fauzi, 47, from Kampung Pengkalan Maras, Kuala Terengganu, said he intended to make good use of the aid, especially as an ‘emergency’ fund during the three months of the monsoon season when he could not head to sea.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman Ali, 41, a fisherman from Kuala Kedah, Kedah said the various assistance announced in Budget 2024 would help ease the burden of those who did not have a fixed income and only depended on sea catches.-Bernama