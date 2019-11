PETALING JAYA: Fishermen have taken the initiative to sell their catch using e-trading platforms, Facebook and other web-based trading platforms to sell their catch the consumers, according to Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said fishermen are also selling their catch directly to the consumers on the jetty.

“This kind of initiatives by the fishermen will not only help increase their profitability but also help reduce the final cost to the public. The people should take advantage of such initiatives to help them reduce their day-to-day burden,“ he said after his visit to the jetties at Sekinchan dan Sungai Besar, Selangor.

He added that the ministry is also keen to promote such initiatives as it will have an overall positive impact for everyone involved.

Saifuddin said his visit to the jetties was to study how fish was priced from the start and until it ended up on the consumers table.

He said by studying the supply chain the was able to determine the difference of the price of fish sold at the market and the ministry’s PriceCatcher application.

The National Cost of Living Action Council and the Economic Action Council had urged the ministry not only to concentrate on enforcement aspects, it also needs to understand how the supply chain works to help formulate effective policies.

He said moving forward the ministry will work on policies to improve the current supply chain situation and develop policies to ensure the cost of basic goods remain affordable to consumers.

“Direct sales to the consumer will help reduce the prices and has to be encouraged whilst the same time the consumers too need to be educate on the varied channels available for them to purchase goods,“ Saiffudin said, adding that the ministry welcomes such positive development.

He said they were also informed of the hardships faced by fishermen, especially the lack of subsidies diesel which cuts down on the number to trips they can make.

He said the fishermen want the government to improve the subsidised diesel quota distribution system and ensure is more organised and supply is increased to meet the current needs.