Fishermen urged to be vigilant during northeast monsoon -MMEA

PASIR PUTEH: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Kelantan has warned coastal fishermen to be vigilant and take safety factors seriously in facing the northeast monsoon this year.

Its director, Maritime Captain Syed Nor Adli Syed Ab Rahman (pix) said this is because Kelantan waters would be lashed by strong and continuous winds with speeds reaching 50 to 60 kilometres (km) per hour with heavy rain.

“Throughout the season, the waves can also reach heights of between 3.5 to 4.5 metres.

“This situation is dangerous to small crafts especially recreational fishing boats, traditional boats and fiberglass boats,“ he said in a statement, yesterday.

Syed Nur Adli said fishermen need to inform the association, family members or MMEA about their fishing destination or location to facilitate the search in the event of an emergency.

“The area of operations and search under the responsibility of Kelantan Maritime is 27,637 sq km with a coastline of 78 kilometres,” he said.

-Bernama