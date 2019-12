KOTA TINGGI: Each time there is major flooding, villagers here will lose their source income as they will not be able to go out to work in the rubber estates or oil palm plantations.

However for a few enterprising farm workers in Kampung Mawai Baru the floods is a godsent.

The flood season is an opportunity for them to reap profits from the abundant supply of fish which find their way into the flooded estate areas..

According to Mohd Nazri Shaari, 45, whenever a major flood hits the area, he along with his friends would set up several nets across the oil palm plantation near the banks of Sungai Mawai Lama.

He said if the nets were well positioned a lot of fish could be trapped in the nets.

“When it started flooding five days ago, we set up over fifty nets at several strategic points around the oil palm estate,“ he told Bernama when met here today.

Mohd Nazri added that each net measured between three to five inches in height and stretched as far as 66 feet.

“We are able to harvest about 40 to 50 kg of fish from each net. The catch which includes baung, talapia and tongsan are put on sale at the Kampung Mawai Lama-Tanjung Sedili junction.

“Most of our customers are from the nearby villages and Felda areas,” he said adding that the ikan baung were more favoured among customers.

Currently the baung species are priced at RM25 per kg, talapia RM15, and RM20 per kg.

He said profits made from the sale would be evenly divided among him and his friends.

“I can earn between RM200 to RM300 a day depending on the harvest.

“Thanks to this supplementary income we are able to buy the basic necessities including our children’s schooling needs,” he added. — Bernama