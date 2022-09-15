Fishing boat capsizes off batu Pahat: Two fishermen still missing

BATU PAHAT: Two fishermen were rescued, and two others still missing when their boat capsized in the waters of Parit Hailam near here yesterday.

Batu Pahat Maritime Zone director Commander Mohd Haniff Mohd Yunus said the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) was informed of the boat capsizing at about 5 am following which a search and rescue operation was mounted.

He said the boat, with four local fishermen, was believed to have been hit by huge waves, causing it to capsize at about 9.6 nautical miles southwest of Parit Hailam.

“Te Chia Haur, 40, dan Tee Kian Muar, 33, were rescued by passing fishing boats, while (Chia Haur’s brother) Te Chia Rong, 38, and Chia Hock Heng, 60, who were said to be sleeping and not able to leave the boat on time, are still missing,” he said in a statement today.

He said the SAR for the two missing fishermen continued today, with the assistance of the Marine Police and the Royal Malaysia Navy. - Bernama