Fishing outing turns tragic for teens

KUALA NERUS: A fishing outing for five friends turned tragic when one of them was swept away by currents on Monday evening and is feared drowned at Kampung Seberang Tuan Chik, Bukit Tunggal.

Danial Danish Mohd Jasmin, 14, was said to have gripped his friend’s hands, however he was unable to hold on and was swept away.

One of the victim’s friends, Muhammad Safin Aiman Ropu, 14, said fishing was a routine activity for the five teens who get together whenever there was a school break, but little did he expect the outing to turn out tragic.

The other friends were Muhammad Iman Rahimi Maizatil Harmin, 14, Muhammad Aniq Syahmi Azman, 16, and Muhammad Haikal Abdul Jalil, 14.

“At first we did not have plans to swim but Danial had coaxed us into swim. During the incident, some of us tried to save him and managed to hold on to his hands before he disappeared under the water,” said a distraught Muhammad Safin, as tears welled up in his eyes.

The victim’s mother, Norhayati Ali, 38, said she now only hoped for a miracle to happen and that the remains of the eldest of three siblings was found as soon as possible.

Kuala Terengganu deputy police chief Suffian Sulaiman, said the search and rescue operation was being carried out by the Royal Malaysia Police and the Fire and Rescue Department.

“The fire department is currently carrying out a search operation within a radius of 10 metres from where the victim was last seen.” – Bernama