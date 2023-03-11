Fishing trip ends in tragedy for father of only child

BATU PAHAT: The father of a 10-year-old child who drowned while fishing on a 'kelong' (offshore fishing platform) at Pantai Sungai Lurus, Senggarang, here yesterday, did not expect it to be their first and last outdoor activity together.

According to Johan Ali, 55, his only child had asked several times to join him for fishing trips at sea, but he had not allowed it due to bad timing and conditions, since he usually went fishing at night. However, he decided to fulfill Mohammad Adam Dani's request as he planned for daytime fishing on Nov 2.

“My late son, who loved fishing, used to fish near our home, mostly in drains and small rivers,“ he told reporters at the Forensic Unit at Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) today.

Johan added that losing Mohammad Adam Dani deeply affected him and his wife, Marzalina Yusof, 40, as he had been the source of their happiness.

“The thing I will remember the most is that he was a dutiful son to us; he was diligent in his prayers and often invited me and my wife to pray together,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah confirmed the incident adding that the police received a report around 6.30 pm yesterday, stating that the victim fell into the sea.

He said the victim, who followed his father on a fishing trip, sought refuge in a hut on a kelong about 60 metres away from where his father was fishing. The victim was discovered missing around 5.30 pm yesterday.

“The victim’s father suspected his son fell into the sea. He immediately went to the Senggarang police station to file a report, and a search and rescue operation was conducted by the police and Fire Department with help from the public.

“The body was found at 9.15 pm last night and taken to HSNI for post-mortem. It has been classified as a sudden death,“ he added. -Bernama