Fishmonger arrested for trafficking drugs worth RM3.2m

KUALA LUMPUR: A fishmonger’s trick of stashing drugs in his luxury car and bungalow were exposed when he was arrested in a police operation near here.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Shuhaily Mohd Zain (pix) said they also seized 77 kilogrammes (kg) of eramin 5 and ecstasy pills worth an estimated RM3.2 million from the 41-year-old man.

“In the first raid, the police arrested the man at a condominium in Selayang and found 10 ecstasy pills hidden in his sling bag.

“Interrogation of the suspect led the police to a Mercedez Benz believed to be owned by him at the condominium parking lot and found 20 kg of eramin 5 and ecstasy pills hidden in the car bonnet,” he said at a media conference at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters here today.

He added that the suspect also brought the police to a bungalow in Batu Caves here that acted as the drug stash.

“A search of the bungalow revealed 57 kg of eramin 5 pills that was obtained from a neighbouring country and the suspect has been actively trafficking the pills around the Klang Valley using runners,” Suhaily said.

He said seizures totalling RM3.6 million were made, including cash totalling RM21,000, two Mercedez Benz and a Perodua Alza worth an estimated RM390,000.

“The suspect has been remanded for seven days till May 25 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added. -Bernama