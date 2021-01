PETALING JAYA: A fishmonger who assaulted his wife after he came across her text messages with another man days ago was fined RM1,000 in lieu of a month’s jail by the Magistrate’s Court here, today.

Magistrate M. Barath meted out the sentence after V. Loganathan, 40, pleaded guilty to the charge of using criminal force on his wife, G. Anita Davi, 36, at their home in Damansara Damai, at 2pm on Jan 18.

He was charged under Section 352A of the Penal Code that carries a jail term that may extend to six months, or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

The facts of the case state that on the day of the incident, the couple had an argument after the accused stumbled upon WhatsApp text messages between his wife and another man.

The accused then hit his wife on her back, the head and her right hand, after which she left the house and lodged a police report.

In mitigation, Loganathan, who was unrepresented, pleaded for leniency on the grounds that he is the sole breadwinner of the family.

“I have three school-going children aged 14, 12 and six. My wife does not work and I am only a fishmonger,” he said. -Bernama