Fisol Salleh is new Kedah police chief

ALOR SETAR: Former Penang deputy police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh (pix) has been appointed as the new Kedah police chief effective today

He takes over from Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad who was appointed as Bukit Aman Management Department administrative police commissioner.

Earlier, Integrity and Compliance Standards Department (JIPS) director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad performed the pinning-in ceremony on Fisol before the handover ceremony was held at Dewan Tunku Ibrahim, Kedah Contingent Police Headquarters, here.

The handover of the chairman of Kedah Police Family Association (Perkep) was also held between Datin Sarihah Jusoh and Datin Norli Ahmad.

Fisol, 56, who hails from Jitra, Kedah joined the Royal Malaysia Police in 1986 and during his 37 years of service, he has held several positions including deputy director of Internal Security and Public Order (Special Operations Forces) from 2019 to 2020 and was Sarawak deputy commissioner from 2020 to 2021.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Azri said he hoped that Fisol could use his experience and knowledge to lead the Kedah Contingent to maintain the existing legacy as well as ensure the safety of the people in this state.

“Fisol has returned to his native state to serve the public and he brings with him vast experience. I am confident that he will be able to take the Kedah police contingent to greater heights with the full support of all personnel.” he said. - Bernama