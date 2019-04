SHAH ALAM: The National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (Finas) is offering a film grant to one of the five best entries in the FiTA Wave Short Film Awards 2019 which will take place at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Shah Alam on June 14.

Its chief executive officer, Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri said the film grant was aimed at providing participants the opportunity to have their works shown on the silver screen apart from unravelling young talents.

“The purpose of the competition is to look out for creative and innovative potential of young people in directing their own short films and we will shortlist the five best entries before announcing the winner.

“As for the film grant, we will make our selection based on the presentation of the message and objectives. There is a possibility that the grant recipient is not among the winners,“ he told a press conference on the awards ceremony at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) here today.

Also present was FiTA Wave’s director, Dr Norman Yusri.

The FiTA Wave Short Film Award 2019, a collaboration between UiTM, Finas, Higher Education Department, Hasanah Foundation and Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Bhd (Angkasa) has set a target of 200 entries.

Meanwhile, Norman said theme of the short film should revolve around educational, cultural heritage, social development and environmental issues.

“The entries are divided into three categories namely secondary, college and public and private university students. So far we have received 46 entries the closing date is on May 2,“ he said. — Bernama