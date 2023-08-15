Fitch Ratings: Budget 2024 likely to advance subsidy rationalisation

KUALA LUMPUR: Fitch Ratings believes that the government would advance subsidy rationalisation, likely to initially focus on electricity and diesel subsidies in the Budget 2024 to be tabled in Parliament on Oct 13, following the status quo results seen in the recent state elections.

The state elections held on Aug 12 saw the coalition between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) retain power in three states, Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, while the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) kept control of the other three states in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah with more than two-thirds majorities.

The rating agency said that the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has already taken steps to reduce electricity subsidies for non-domestic users and high-voltage consumers, leaving the majority of households unaffected.

“Most food subsidies and the costly fuel subsidies have also been maintained in 2023. Broad removal of subsidies is expected to be unpopular, particularly as it might exert upward pressure on inflation in the near term,” it said in a statement today.

Nonetheless, Fitch noted that the election outcomes could encourage the government to prioritise other aspects of the Madani agenda, such as those focused on containing living costs, raising wage growth and improving welfare.

“It has, for example, recently discussed plans to introduce guidelines for wage increases, albeit only on a voluntary and productivity-linked basis,” it said.

Meanwhile, Fitch opined that even if the authorities move ahead with some subsidy reforms as anticipated, officials might be more generous with the offsetting assistance, as the government has some headroom to accommodate such spending.

According to Fitch, Malaysia’s revenue grew strongly over the first six months of 2023, rising 19.4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), while expenditure rose by only 10.6 per cent y-o-y.

“We believe the federal government deficit target of five per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2023 should be achievable, even with modest additional spending,” it said.

Fitch added that when it affirmed Malaysia’s rating at ‘BBB+’/Stable in February 2023, it assumed that the authorities would gradually reduce federal government deficits to around 4.5 per cent of GDP in 2023-2025.

“We have since revised this to 4.3 per cent, but our forecast is still wider than the 4.1 per cent target that the government has laid out for the period in its Medium-Term Fiscal Framework for 2023-2025,” it said.-Bernama