KOTA KINABALU: Five places in Sabah — Keningau, Kota Kinabalu, Kimanis, Sandakan and Federal Territory of Labuan — recorded moderate air quality this afternoon.

According to the Department of Environment (DoE) website, the Air Pollution Index (API) reading in the Federal Territory of Labuan was 77; Keningau, 66; Kota Kinabalu, 60; Kimanis, 58; and Sandakan, 54.

Tawau district recorded good air quality with a reading of 35.

An API of 0-50 is considered good; 51-100, moderate; 101-200, unhealthy; 201-300, very unhealthy; and 300 and above, dangerous. — Bernama