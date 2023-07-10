Five areas record unhealthy API as of 4pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Four areas in Johor and one in Negeri Sembilan logged unhealthy Air Pollutant Index readings as of 4pm compared to only three areas in Johor at 9am.

Based on the data of the Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) of the Department of Environment (DOE), the highest API recorded in Johor was Larkin at 160 followed by Pasir Gudang (156), Batu Pahat (153) and Kota Tinggi (123) and Nilai in Negeri Sembilan (105).

This morning, Larkin recorded an API reading of 156 followed by Pasir Gudang (152) and Batu Pahat (122).

API readings of between 0 to 50 are categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) while 300 and above are hazardous.

The API data is issued hourly based on 68 air quality monitoring stations located throughout the country