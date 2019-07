BATU PAHAT: The police believe they have crippled one of the biggest drug distribution syndicates in the Batu Pahat district, with the arrest of three men and two women on Wednesday (July 3).

District police chief ACP Azhan Abdul Halim said four of them were detained during the inspection of two cars along Jalan Bongsu, Parit Sulong, at about 10.30am, while another was arrested at Kampung Parit Laman, hours later.

He said during the first inspection, the police found drugs weighing 4.5kg packed in 10 plastic packages, while no drugs were discovered during the arrest of the fifth suspect.

“The investigations found drugs worth RM63,000 which can accommodate a total of 6,000 addicts,“ he said in a press conference at the district’s police headquarters today.

Azhan said urine tests conducted against the suspects found four of them tested positive for drugs. Three of them also had past criminal records.

He said all the suspects aged between 30 and 40 were remanded until Wednesday (July 10) for investigation under Section 39b of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction. — Bernama